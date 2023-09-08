Left Menu

US, Saudi, India and others in talks on possible rail deal, reports Reuters

The leaders of the US, India, Saudi Arabia and other countries are in talks on a possible infrastructure deal involving railroads and ports, Reuters reported on Friday citing sources. 

ANI | Updated: 08-09-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 09:26 IST
US, Saudi, India and others in talks on possible rail deal, reports Reuters
Saudi Crown Prince MBS and US President Joe Biden in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The leaders of the US, India, Saudi Arabia and other countries are in talks on a possible infrastructure deal involving railroads and ports, Reuters reported on Friday citing sources. According to the agency, the talks were first reported in the American newsletter Axios.

As per the American newsletter, this new project can be the key initiative that the White House is pushing in the Middle East where China's influence is growing and the country is a key part of Beijing's Belt and Road vision. Biden administration seeks to complete its diplomatic push for a mega-deal with Saudi Arabia that could include a normalization agreement between the kingdom and Israel before the 2024 campaign consumes Biden's agenda.

According to Axios, the project is expected to connect Arab countries in the Levant and the Gulf via a network of railways that will also connect to India through seaports in the Gulf, the sources said. The idea for this new initiative came up during talks that were held over the last 18 months in another forum called I2U2, which includes the US, Israel, the UAE and India, according to Axios citing two sources.

The forum was established in late 2021 to discuss strategic infrastructure projects in the Middle East and to serve as a counterweight to Beijing's growing influence in the region. Israel raised the idea of connecting the region through railways during the I2U2 meetings over the last year. Part of the idea was to use India's expertise on such big infrastructure projects, a source said.

The Biden administration then expanded on the idea to include Saudi Arabia's participation, Axois reported while citing the source. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Astellas withdraws lawsuit challenging Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Aste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023