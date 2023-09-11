Left Menu

India-Saudi start discussions on trading in national currencies: MEA

In recent times, India has taken substantial steps to promote the usage of its national currency, the Indian rupee, in international transactions. Collaborating with banks from 22 different countries, India has established special rupee vostro accounts in domestic banks, facilitating trading in national currencies.

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:23 IST
India-Saudi start discussions on trading in national currencies: MEA
MEA Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ausaf Sayeed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ausaf Sayeed informed that India and Saudi have begun discussions on trading between both countries in national currencies and added that for this the proposals and consultations have been exchanged on Monday. "The two sides have started discussing this. It is only at a discussion stage, proposals and concept notes have been exchanged. The Saudi side is aware that we have worked out similar arrangements with other countries in the region. So, the discussions will be beginning or have already begun," Secretary Sayeed said.

In recent times, India has taken substantial steps to promote the usage of its national currency, the Indian rupee, in international transactions. Collaborating with banks from 22 different countries, India has established special rupee vostro accounts in domestic banks, facilitating trading in national currencies. As India continues to expand its footprint in the global trade arena, the adoption of the LCS system with the UAE sets a precedent for innovative trade practices that can reshape the course of international commerce.

Banks from 18 countries have been permitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to open Special Vostro Rupee Accounts (SVRAs) for settling payments in Indian rupees, the government told the Rajya Sabha. In response to a question from BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said SVRAs could be set up by banks of partner countries by approaching Authorised Dealer (AD) banks in India that may get permission from the RBI after the due procedure.

Earlier after the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that discussions on trade settlements in national currency have been very positive within the BRICS framework. India has recently started taking strong steps in trying to put structures in place before trade settlements in national currencies.

Secretary Kwatra also spoke on the India-Dirham rupee trade settlement mechanism with the United Arab Emirates. "Most recently, a couple of months ago, we signed the India-Dirham rupee trade settlement mechanism with UAE. Now, India's trade with UAE is roughly 90 billion dollars, more or less balanced. It opens up a good opportunity for both India and the UAE to explore that space," he said.

Earlier, the President of the UAE and PM Modi on July 15 witnessed the exchange of MoUs between the Reserve Bank of India and UAE Central Bank for the establishment of a framework to promote the use of local currencies (INR-AED) for cross-border transactions and another one for the bilateral cooperation on interlinking their payment and messaging systems. The signing of the Local currency settlement (LCS) agreement took place during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023