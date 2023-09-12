Left Menu

Egypt: India Army troops participate in 34 nations ‘Exercise Bright Star’

The military exercise is in its final phase and will culminate on September 14.

India Army troops participate in 34 nations ‘Exercise Bright Star’ in Cairo, Egypt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Indian Army troops on Tuesday took part in the 34 nations 'Exercise Bright Star' in Egypt. The military exercise is in its final phase and will culminate on September 14.

Earlier in the day, an Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-78 tanker refuelled Mig 29 M and Rafale fighter aircraft of the Egyptian Air Force as part of the exercise, said the Indian Air Force. The IAF Mig 29 UPG was also seen as part of the mission.

"Interoperability in the Egyptian skies! An IL-78 tanker of the Indian Air Force refuels Mig 29 M and Rafale fighters of the Egyptian Air Force as part of Ex Bright Star 23. IAF Mig 29 UPG also seen as part of this mission," the Indian Air Force said. Yesterday, the IAF highlighted that Exercise Bright Star-23 has moved to its last phase.

The last phase will involve assets of all participating forces and follow a build-up to more complex joint missions. Taking to their social media 'X', the Indian Air Force stated, "Exercise #BrightStar 23 moves on to its culmination phase. The last phase follows a build-up to more complex joint missions and will involve assets of all participating forces. @indembcairo #DiplomatsInFlightSuits."

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sumedha arrived at Port Alexandria, Egypt on September 6 to participate in 'Exercise Bright Star- 23'. This edition of the multinational Tri-Services military exercise will see participation from 34 countries. This multinational Tri-Services military exercise marks a historic occasion, with 34 countries participating, making it the largest joint military exercise ever held in the Middle East and North Africa region.

This is the maiden participation of the Indian Navy in Exercise Bright Star, which will also see the participation of Naval ships from other friendly foreign navies. The exercises will span over two weeks with intense operations and training, aimed at reaffirming the ability of the participating navies to operate together as an integrated force and to highlight their shared commitment to maritime security and global stability through collaborative training and mutual understanding. (ANI)

