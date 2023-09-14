Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama offers condolences to families who lost their loved ones in Libya floods

Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama on Wednesday prayed for the families who have lost their lives in the floods in Libya. "I pray for those brothers and sisters who have lost their lives and offer my heartfelt condolences to their families, as well as to others affected by this catastrophe," the Dalai Lama said.

The Tibetan spiritual leader further said he is aware that the Libyan authorities and the international community through several international organisations are offering support to the rescue efforts and providing relief to the affected people. "Such a show of international concern and assistance will go a long way towards mitigating the effects of this calamity," he said.

He further said, "As a mark of my solidarity with the people of Libya, the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama, is making a donation towards the relief and rescue efforts." More than 6,000 people have lost their lives due to heavy flooding that caused massive devastation across Libya, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The death toll was revised on Wednesday morning local time, according to Libya's Health Ministry Undersecretary of the Unity Government in Tripoli, Saadeddin Abdul Wakil. According to workers, mortuaries are overflowing in hospitals that are still closed despite the pressing need to treat disaster survivors. As per Egypt's Emigration Ministry, the government buried 87 Egyptian victims who died in Libya.

Authorities fear 10,000 more people remain missing, maybe swept out to sea or buried beneath rubble strewn over the metropolis that formerly housed over 100,000 people. The flooding in Derna has displaced over 30,000 people, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Libya. The extensive damage to the region's infrastructure has rendered some affected areas inaccessible to humanitarian organisations, CNN reported.

Only two of the seven entry points to Derna are presently open. Officials are digging amid mountains of wreckage for survivors and bodies in order to honour Islamic traditions that the dead should be buried within three days, according to CNN.

Storm Daniel's devastation has made it considerably more difficult for rescuers to remove roads and debris in order to find survivors. The storm disrupted communications, complicating rescue attempts and raising concern among family members living outside Libya who are waiting for word on missing loved ones. (ANI)

