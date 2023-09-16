Left Menu

Russian-installed officials selling Ukrainian properties including Zelenskyy’s in Crimea 

Vladimir Konstantinov, the chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea, announced plans to sell 100 "nationalised properties" in a message on Telegram.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:49 IST
Russian-installed officials selling Ukrainian properties including Zelenskyy’s in Crimea 
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

A number of Ukrainian-owned properties in annexed Crimea, including one owned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have been announced for sale by Russian-installed officials, CNN reported. Vladimir Konstantinov, the chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea, announced plans to sell 100 "nationalised properties" in a message on Telegram.

"These are residential premises, including the apartment of the Zelensky couple, sanatorium and resort facilities, retail and commercial facilities," Konstantinov said on Saturday, as reported by CNN. According to Konstantinov, the Russian installed authorities anticipate receiving about 800 million Rubles (USD 8.2 million) from the sale of the properties.

The Crimean Parliament's speaker, Konstantinov, announced that a special panel will keep working to "identify the property of Ukrainian oligarchs in Crimea." In 2014, Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine. Most powerful nations around the world view the annexation of the peninsula as illegal.

In an effort to inflict both strategic and symbolic blows against Russian soldiers, Ukraine has recently refocused some of its military operations in the area and increased the number of missile and drone strikes on Crimea, according to CNN. While Kyiv's leaders have long maintained that they are still committed to reclaiming all of Russia's occupied territories, including Crimea, their allies have expressed some scepticism about the sharply increased attention on the peninsula as the country's counteroffensive struggles to gain traction on the front lines.

A Ukrainian source familiar with the plan told CNN that Ukraine maintains that the attacks on Crimea, which have targeted Russian naval bases and vessels, are an essential component of their counteroffensive strategy. This strategy aims to try to isolate the peninsula and make it more difficult for Russia to maintain its military operations on the Ukrainian mainland. Attention turned to Crimea after Russia allowed the Black Sea Grain Initiative to expire in July, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023