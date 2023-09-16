Left Menu

UAE: DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to drive digital transformation

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 21:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], September 16 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has adopted Microsoft Power Platform and its AI-powered tool Copilot. The move is part of DEWA's efforts to utilise the latest global technologies in all areas and benefit from the capabilities of generative AI to enhance DEWA's digital transformation.

Copilot will assist software developers at DEWA in building smart programmes and applications that support DEWA's operations more smoothly and efficiently by utilising generative AI tools. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA said, "We work to develop DEWA's digital channels using the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and generative AI tools. This aligns with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

"Adopting the Microsoft Power Platform Co-pilot is part of our efforts to utilise AI in all our services and operations. DEWA invests in its digital infrastructure to enhance the digital transformation to promote stakeholders' happiness and provide value-added advanced digital services." The Co-pilot supports developers and programmers in writing code and developing applications. It understands the context of the code being written and provides suggestions and guidance to programmers during the programming process, in addition to tips on how to format code and correct errors to speed up the development process. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

