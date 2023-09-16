Left Menu

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of East Timor

During the meeting, Al Dhaheri conveyed to President Ramos-Horta the greetings of President  Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the Democratic Republic of East Timor.

Dili [East Timor], September 16 (ANI/WAM): Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN, presented his credentials as non-resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Democratic Republic of East Timor to José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of East Timor, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the Timorese capital, Dili. During the meeting, Al Dhaheri conveyed to President Ramos-Horta the greetings of President  Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the Democratic Republic of East Timor.

For his part, President Ramos-Horta conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and the people of the UAE. President Ramos-Horta wished Al Dhaheri success in his work to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and the Democratic Republic of East Timor, which have seen significant progress, emphasising his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties. President Ramos-Horta stated that the UAE would be a strategic partner for his country in various fields.

For his part, Al Dhaheri expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Democratic Republic of East Timor, emphasising his commitment to strengthening and activating bilateral relations in various areas, especially in the economic, trade, and investment sectors, to serve the interests of the two countries. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

