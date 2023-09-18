UAE: Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at petrol stations on social media platforms

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 18 (ANI/WAM): The national awareness campaign for security and safety at petrol stations for summer 2023 continues to draw remarkable public engagement with the awareness messages being shared on various social media platforms encouraging both users and visitors of gas stations to adhere to safety measures that safeguard lives, and property. The campaign is a national initiative organised by the Joint Committee for Security and Safety, comprised of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with their strategic partners. It is scheduled to run until September 25.

Teaming up with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), the campaign has successfully captured the attention of over one million people via the social media channels of the involved partners. The initiative emphasises five critical safety rules to adhere to at gas stations, including slowing down to 20 km/h when entering a station, not leaving the vehicle, avoiding smoking, turning off the engine, and securely closing the fuel tank.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said that the national awareness campaign continues to yield positive outcomes as it nears its conclusion. This success can be attributed to the collaborative efforts and unified work among all strategic partners of the campaign. "We are committed to optimising safety indicators and bolstering awareness regarding the essential security and safety guidelines that both users and visitors of gas stations should adhere to, guaranteeing the safety of everyone involved," Al Falasi added. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, lauded the community engagement the campaign has spurred since its inception. "In the first month, the initiative effectively raised awareness among over 100,000 individuals daily, including both drivers and patrons of gas stations, about the safety and security protocols observed at these facilities.

It also played a pivotal role in ensuring that users and visitors of petrol stations fully adhered to the established security and safety procedures. As of now, this success story persists, witnessing significant public engagement with the safety guidelines and tips disseminated by the campaign, aiming to establish superior safety standards at gas stations nationwide," Al Lamki further said. Meanwhile, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, emphasised that the primary objective of the campaign is to enhance the level of awareness amongst petrol station users and employees, acquainting them with the essential security and safety regulations, along with the appropriate procedures to be adhered to at the stations.

He noted that fostering awareness is a cornerstone in fulfilling the campaign's goals, especially boosting safety standards at gas stations. The widespread public engagement is nothing but a testament to the campaign's success and growing significance within the community thanks to its diverse educational messages, which play a pivotal role in briefing individuals on the comprehensive set of practices and safety protocols to be observed at gas stations. The campaign has been gaining increasing momentum due to the variety and multiplicity of its tools and media channels, which have been designed to maximise the dissemination of its awareness messages.

These messages are propagated through a broad network, including the social media platforms of partners, national media platforms, and display screens at numerous gas stations across the country. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)