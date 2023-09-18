Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI-based system to strengthen patient health monitoring

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 18 (ANI/WAM): Mohammad Salim Al Olama, chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates Health Services, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Emirates Health Services and Care.AI. The MoU aims to employ Generative AI technology in the application of patient room monitoring system to further enhance the standards of healthcare services that align with the strategic priorities and goals of the government and EHS.

The MoU was signed by Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director General of EHS, and Chakri Toleti, CEO of Care.ai, in the presence of Mubarak Ibrahim, Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector at EHS, and Zahid Al Sabti, CEO of Magenta Investments, as well as several representatives of both entities. The MoU aims to strengthen strategic partnerships in several areas to leverage Generative AI and implement the care.ai system across EHS healthcare facilities to achieve advanced patient care outcomes. This will be driven by smart and virtual care nursing platform covering emergency departments, operating rooms, intensive care units, neonatal units and others, which will enhance patient care.

The care.ai platform will help classify patients based on several parameters such as their mental well-being and in preventing infections, in addition to supporting medical staff for rapid response and completing all patient care protocols. The system will also help in achieving comprehensive clinical decisions regarding the patient. This will further streamline workflow procedures, strengthen productivity, and assure better patient experiences.

The service provider can also automate routine administrative tasks using the platform, which will enhance the efficiency of the professionals by automatically tracking and monitoring workflows and services using real-time data. Mohammed Al Olama said the agreement contributes to the efficient deployment of Generative AI technologies in the healthcare sector. "This partnership with CARE.AI will enhance patient monitoring and ensure the provision of safe and efficient healthcare services." He highlighted the commitment of EHS to achieving its strategic objectives of providing the best healthcare services to the community in line with the national priorities and achieving the goals of 'We the UAE 2031' and the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.

Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal added, "This agreement is a milestone in further strengthening the healthcare sector of the UAE by enhancing the quality of life of individuals through proactive, integrated and sustainable healthcare services using advanced Generative AI technologies. This is of paramount importance to EHS in delivering our goals, including enhanced quality of life and customer experiences, which will establish EHS as a leading healthcare provider in the UAE and globally." The agreement aims to deploy Generative AI solutions in all the healthcare facilities of EHS covering operating rooms, intensive care units, neonatal units and other departments. The platform will monitor the mental well-being of the patients, as well as help prevent and control infections and assess hygiene conditions as per international standards. It will also enable healthcare professionals to respond to the needs of the patients rapidly while following all protocols.

The memorandum also includes providing Care.ai's Smart Care Facility Platform which harnesses a rich blend of data sources to create advanced care strategies through AI algorithms. By combining data from ambient sensors, biometric devices and health records (EHR) the platform provides valuable insights about a patient's historical health trends, current conditions, in progress protocols, and can identify potential problems before they escalate. A combination of these many data points empowers the AI to not only predict potential health episodes but also to assist clinical teams with actionable recommendations.

Leveraging generative AI, the system is also poised to suggest new patient care regimes, propose innovative interventions, and even improve processes and workflows from accumulated data over time. The platform also includes virtual care support enabling new models of virtual care for better patient experiences. The platform also includes virtual care support that provides new models to enhance the patient experience. care.ai solutions include, Fall Prevention, Pressure Injury Avoidance, Automated Natural Language Processing, Self-Harm Prevention, AI-assisted Triage for the Emergency Department, Streamlined Patient Flow, Equipment Tracking, Patient Safety Monitoring and Inventory Tracking for the OR, AI-Assisted Virtual Nursing, Virtual Precepting & Mentorship, Virtual Specialist Visits, Virtual Consults, Virtual Sitting, Virtual Case Management.

The Patient Room Control System adopts the highest standards of privacy and security for patient data as it's subject to the security compatibility of EHS' policies, in addition to the compliance of the data on the platform, along with the services provided, with the State's ICT laws and cybersecurity standards. (ANI/WAM)

