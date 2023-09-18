Quake of magnitude 6.3 hits northeast of Taiwan, no report of casualty yet
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted northeast of Taiwan on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:02 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted northeast of Taiwan on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The quake occurred at 18:51:23 (UTC+05:30) and the depth was registered at 183.5 km.
According to USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude: 26.434°N and longitude: 125.303°E, respectively. No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement