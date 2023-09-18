Left Menu

Many people 'annoyed' by my rise...think 'too young' to be US President: Vivek Ramaswamy

Ahead of the US Presidential elections slated to take place in 2024, Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has said that many people are annoyed by his rise and think that he is too young for the US presidential race, Fox News reported.

Indian-American leader Vivek Ramaswamy (Photo Credit: X/@VivekGRamaswamy). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the US Presidential elections slated to take place in 2024, Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has said that many people are annoyed by his rise and think that he is too young for the US presidential race, Fox News reported. His statement came in response to the polls indicating that his unfavorability is escalating. One commentator said Americans find him "annoying" on Sunday.

He responded to the polls during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" with host Shannon Bream. According to a Fox News Poll, unfavourable perceptions of Ramaswamy have climbed 12 per cent since August, Bream said.

"'Of all the descriptors attached to Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old political tyro enjoying a bizarre surge in the Republican primary race for second place, the most common one seems to be 'annoying,'" Bream quoted from an opinion article, according to Fox News. "Why do you think, as more people have gotten to know you, that your unfavorables are up too?" Shannon Bream asked Ramaswamy.

In a response, Ramaswamy said, "We have been taking intense criticism, Shannon, over the last several weeks since I performed well on that second debate, and this is part of the process." "The reality is many people are annoyed by my rise and believe that a 38-year-old is too young to be U.S. president," he added, according to Fox News.

"The fact of the matter is that Thomas Jefferson was 33 years old when he wrote the U.S. Declaration of Independence. He also invented the swivel chair while he was at it, by the way," Ramaswamy said. The Indian American entrepreneur had shot up sharply in GOP primary polls, standing tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the second position. However, both candidates lag hugely behind former President Donald Trump who leads with 56 per cent, as per The Hill.

The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. (ANI)

