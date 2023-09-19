Indian Ambassador to Oman Amit Narang visits INS Talwar on port call at Muscat

Indian Ambassador to Oman Amit Narang on Monday visited INS Talwar on a port call at Muscat and held a discussion with the officers present onboard. "Amb @Amit_Narang had the privilege of visiting INS Talwar on port call at Muscat. A thought-provoking discussion with the officers invoked the salience of @indiannavy as an instrument of new India's power & diplomacy in the current geopolitical setting," the Indian Embassy in Oman wrote on 'X' formerly Twitter on Monday.

Recently, Indian Navy Ships (INS) Visakhapatnam and Trikand visited Oman. Sporting and cultural programmes were conducted to further strengthen the ties between the two countries. Several events, such as students visiting INS Visakhapatnam, musical band performances by the Indian Navy and sporting and cultural programmes marked the interaction between the navies of India and Oman.

INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand were on a visit to Muscat and Duqm respectively. Their visit was aimed at enhancing cooperation, strengthening ties and sharing best practices undertaken with the Royal Navy of Oman on various elements of maritime operations. "#INSVisakhapatnam is at #Muscat & #INSTrikand visited #Duqm as part of @IN_WesternFleet deployment. Professional interactions aimed at enhancing cooperation, strengthening ties & sharing of best practices were undertaken with the Royal Navy of Oman. @MG_MOD_OMAN @Indemb_Muscat" tweeted the spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

Admiral R Hari Kumar was also shown the Port of Duqm and the various facilities available for ship berthing there. "During his Oman visit, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar visited Duqm where he addressed the crew of INS Trikand mission deployed for anti-piracy operations in the region. He was also shown the Port of Duqm and the various facilities available for ship berthing along with ship repair & maintenance facilities there," the Indian Navy officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)