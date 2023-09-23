UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts on sidelines of UNGA78

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 23 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met separately with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York. The UAE Foreign Minister met with João Gomes Cravinho, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal; Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions in the Kingdom of Belgium; Tobias Billström, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden; Rogelio Mayta, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia; Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic; Olivia Rouamba, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Expatriates of the Republic of Burkina Faso; Jeje Odongo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda; Denis Moncada, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua; Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia; and Kandia Kamissoko Camara, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Diaspora of Cote d'Ivoire.

The discussions addressed several issues on the agenda of the UNGA78, especially climate change and sustainable development. The UAE Foreign Minister briefed his counterparts on the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December. The ministers affirmed the UAE's ability to spearhead the global climate action guided by its international pioneering and innovative initiatives on the deployment of renewable and clean energy solutions.

UAE President and his counterparts also discussed an array of regional and international issues of common concern and exchanged views on them as well as joint cooperation within the framework of international organisations. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's keenness to invest all available opportunities to bolster international cooperation and multilateral work to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nation; and Mohamed Issa Abushahab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations. (ANI/WAM)

