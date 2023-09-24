Left Menu

Pakistan court allows remission to prisoners convicted in drug cases before Sept 2022

The ruling came during the hearing of three petitions filed by convicts who challenged the withholding of remissions to them by the authorities of respective prisons in the light of amendments made in the Control of Narcotics Substance Act (CNSA), 1997, last year.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 06:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 06:35 IST
Pakistan court allows remission to prisoners convicted in drug cases before Sept 2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Peshawar High Court in Pakistan has said that the amendment made in the relevant law last year prohibiting remissions to convicts in narcotics cases could not be applied retrospectively to persons convicted prior to it, Dawn News reported on Saturday. The ruling came during the hearing of three petitions filed by convicts who challenged the withholding of remissions to them by the authorities of respective prisons in the light of amendments made in the Control of Narcotics Substance Act (CNSA), 1997, last year.

According to the Dawn News, Advocate Noor Alam Khan and Fawad Afzal Khan appeared for the petitioners and contended that the Control of Narcotics Substance (Amendment) Act 2022 was passed by the Parliament and published in the official Gazette on Sept 6, 2022. One of the petitioners three petitioners, Ajab Khan, contended that as he was convicted in 2020, prior to the said amendments, therefore, those changes in the law could not be applied with retrospective effect to him.

Noor Alam stated that his client Ajab Khan was arrested on Sept 18, 2019, on charges of smuggling 11kg heroin and was charged under section 9-C of the CNSA. The Pakistan-based news daily reported, Alam stated that the petitioner was convicted by the trial court on Nov 13, 2020, and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs100,000.

He added that the court had also extended the benefit of section 382-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure to the petitioner, under which his period of detention prior to his conviction, had to be counted in his prison term. He contended that under the Constitution of Pakistan, these amendments could not be applied retrospectively.

He added that as the petitioner was arrested in 2019 and convicted in 2020, therefore, the law introduced in 2022 could not be applied to him as well as other prisoners convicted before it. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had opposed the contention of the petitioners stating that under the CNS (Amendment) Act 2022, they were not entitled to remissions, Dawn News reported.

The publication added that the government adopted the plea that in a similar nature case, the director reclamation and probation had stated that a prisoner convicted under section 9 of the CNSA was not covered/eligible under the Good Conduct Prisoners Probational Release Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023