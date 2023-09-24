Left Menu

IDF Hits Terror Targets in Gaza and Near Tulkarm

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 24 (ANI/TPS): IDF infantry units including the Golani Reconnaissance special forces and combat engineers, together with elements of the Border Police and the Shin Bet (the anti-terror General Security Services), operated overnight in what the IDF called a counter terrorism operation in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp in Samaria. Nur al-Shams is located just to the east of Tulkarm, only 20 miles away from Netanya on Israel's coast. During the operation, the forces located a building used as a base of operation by terrorists and destroyed a control room used for coordinating attacks.

During the activity, IDF engineers used special riggings in the area of the camp to uncover and neutralize IED – improvised explosive devices – that were planted under the roads in order to thwart such an operation. The engineers found many IEDs, including at least one large one with more than 80 kilograms of explosive materials.

During the activity, suspects threw explosives and shot at the forces, who returned fire and injuries were detected among the terrorists. One IDF soldier was moderately injured by shrapnel. The soldier was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and his family was informed.

Also Saturday night, the IDF used a UAV – a drone – to attack an armed position belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza, near the area where Gazans have rioted along the border fence with Israel ad fired on IDF forces in recent weeks. (ANI/TPS)

