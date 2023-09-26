EAM Jaishankar, UN Chief discuss how India's G20 Presidency contributed to strengthening UN's sustainable development agenda

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (local time) met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN Headquarters in New York. Jaishankar and Guterres discussed how India's G20 Presidency has contributed to strengthening the UN's sustainable development agenda.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Pleasure to meet with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres at UN Headquarters. Discussed how India's G20 Presidency has contributed to strengthening @UN's sustainable development agenda. We have coordinated closely in this regard over the last year. Appreciate UNSG's strong commitment to reforming International Financial Institutions." India hosted the recently concluded G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9-10. The mega G20 Summit was held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held a meeting with United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis. Jaishankar and Francis agreed on the importance of reforming multilateralism and giving the Global South its due on crucial issues that exist in today's time. Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Began the morning by meeting @UN_PGA Dennis Francis at UN Headquarters. Welcomed his appreciation of the outcomes of India's G20 Presidency. Confident that it would contribute to the UN General Assembly's discourse and deliberations. Agreed on the importance of reforming multilateralism and giving the Global South its due on crucial issues of our times."

After meeting Jaishankar, the UNGA president said the meeting focussed on key issues and priorities, including the UNSC reforms. Francis on X posted, "Delighted to meet External Affairs Minister of India, H.E. @DrSJaishankar. Congratulated India's successful #G20 Chairmanship, especially on India's unwavering advocacy in support of the Global South. Discussed #UNGA78 priorities and key issues, including UNSC reform and building on the outcomes of the #SDGSummit ahead of the Summit of the Future."

EAM Jaishankar also met Madagascar counterpart Yvette Sylla. The two leaders discussed development partnership, millets and rice production, digital delivery and defence cooperation. In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "A warm meeting with our SAGAR partner, FM of Madagascar, Yvette Sylla today. Discussed development partnership, millets and rice production, digital delivery and defense cooperation."

Madagascar is a SAGAR partner of India. Launched in 2020, Mission SAGAR is a global initiative along the lines of the Sagar doctrine. India launched this mission to provide relief aid to Indian Ocean countries following the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative covers Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros, and Seychelles. Jaishankar is in New York to lead the Indian delegation for the UNGA session. He will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. After concluding his visit to New York, he will travel to Washington, DC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)