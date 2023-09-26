Its critical that investigation proceeds..: US amid India-Canada row 

The US on Monday (local time) reiterated that it is deeply concerned by the allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and called for continued probe in the matter. While addressing a press briefing, Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said, We believe it's critical that Canada's investigation proceed and that the perpetrators be brought to justice. And we have publicly and privately urged the Indian Government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation."

Asked about the India-Canada row, Miller said, "We are deeply concerned by the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau. We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners, as the Secretary said on Friday." Tensions between India and Canada have flared after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that India was behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has rejected the allegations, calling them "absurd and motivated." Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was killed in Canada's Surrey on June 18.

Meanwhile, US Representative Jim Costa called for an investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Costa stated, "I am very concerned about reports that Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Niijar was assassinated, and I have requested an official briefing as a member of the House Foreign Affairs committee. We must fully investigate this crime to determine who should be held accountable."

Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington is "deeply concerned" about the allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. While addressing a press conference in New York, he said that the US wants to see accountability and called it "important" that the investigation runs its course and leads to the result. Blinken said that the US has engaged directly with the Indian government. He said that the US is consulting "very closely" with Canada and coordinating on the issue.

Asked about US' engagement with India and Canada amid the diplomatic row, Blinken said, "We are deeply concerned about the allegations that Prime Minister Trudeau has raised. We have been consulting throughout very closely with our Canadian colleagues, and not just consulting, coordinating with them on this issue." "And from our perspective, it is critical that the Canadian investigation proceed. And it would be important that India work with the Canadians on this investigation. We want to see accountability, and it's important that the investigation run its course and lead to that result," he added.

Blinken refused to give details regarding the diplomatic conversations that the US had with both nations. He said that the investigation must move forward and be completed. Blinken said, "I'm not going to characterize or otherwise speak to diplomatic conversations that we've had. We've been engaged directly with the Indian government as well. And again, I think the most productive thing that can happen now is to see this investigation move forward, be completed. And we would hope that our Indian friends would cooperate with that investigation as well."

"More broadly, you've heard me speak to this. We are extremely vigilant about any instances of alleged transnational repression, something we take very, very seriously. And I think it's important more broadly for the international system that any country that might consider engaging in such acts not do so. So, it's something that we're also focused on in a much broader way," he added. (ANI)

