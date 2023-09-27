Ambassadors, High Commissioners of African countries visit AIIA to experience benefits of Ayurveda

Ambassadors and High Commissioners of African countries on Tuesday visited the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Delhi to explore the cutting-edge science and interventions of AIIA in the field of Ayurveda and Integrative Health Care. The guests included Ethiopia's Ambassador to India Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, Malawi's High commissioner Leonard Mengezi, Namibia's High Commissioner Gabriel Sinimbo, Rwanda's High Commissioner Jacqueline Mukangira, Uganda's High Commissioner Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafund, South Africa's Deputy high commissioner Cedrick Charles Crowley, Zimbabwe's Deputy Ambassador Peter Hobwani and Lesotho's High Commissioner vacant Thabang Linus Kholumo.

Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed the African delegation and said that this visit will help in achieving the objective of Universal Health Coverage in African nations through the potential of Traditional Medicine Systems of India, read an official release. Sonowal further highlighted the role of Ayurveda and other Traditional Medicine systems of India and said, "Traditional Medicine has always played an important role in meeting the global health care needs. World Health Organization also recognizes its' potential. Bringing Traditional Medicine into main healthcare can bridge access gaps for millions of people across the globe and would be an important step towards people-centered and holistic approaches to health and well-being."

AIIA has become a center of excellence being an apex institute under the Ministry of Ayush that brings synergy between the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and modern diagnostic tools and technology. AIIA, being the first ever A++ NAAC accredited Ayurveda institute across India, and its NABH accredited state of art, unique tertiary care hospital that extends holistic, and integrated services offers integrative Ayush OPD, 30 general and super specialty OPD's, integrative Rheumatology, Dentistry, oncology OPD's.

The African delegation was deeply impressed and benefited from the various facets of AIIA by having first-hand account. During this historical visit, Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director AIIA, explained the tour de force of AIIA to the group and said, "AIIA is putting in every effort to take Ayurveda to the global community, and has entered into MoUs with more than 50 research organizations/ reputed institutions/universities, among them 17 are of international repute." It is pertinent here to note that after the successful G20 Leaders Summit, held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. It is the first time that a high-end delegation of African Nations visited India.

The theme of the G20 India's 2023 Presidency is " Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam" and reflects the "One Earth, One Family, One Future" vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and imbibing ethos of Indian rich and diversified traditions of eons. The G20 Leaders' declaration not only recognized the importance of Indian Traditional Medicine Systems but also emphasized the potential role of evidence-based Traditional Medicine in health.

Earlier, the first-ever WHO-Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, held in Gujarat, Gandhinagar on 17th-18th August 2023 also saw the increasing acceptance of Traditional Medicine in an interface of G20 health Ministers and the Ministry of Ayush. This visit of the African delegation is also being considered as in continuum and highlights the twin objective of projecting AIIA as a one-stop destination for Medical Value Travel, and to advance tangible collaboration in traditional medicine with E&SA countries. (ANI)

