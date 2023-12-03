Left Menu

"Country's trust, Modi's guarantee": EAM S Jaishankar as BJP ahead in three states

Reacting to the trends of the Election Commission of India, Jaishankar wrote in a Hindi post shared on X, "Country's trust, Modi's guarantee."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that the people of India trust only "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ki guarantee" as BJP appears to have a comfortable lead in Assembly polls in three states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Reacting to the trends of the Election Commission of India, Jaishankar wrote in a Hindi post shared on X, "Country's trust, Modi's guarantee." The text on the image shared by Jaishankar on X reads, "In India, people trust only one guarantee and that is 'Modi's Guarantee'."

The electoral contest has gone wrong for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh where they were pinning their hopes on a return to power. As the counting of votes continues, the BJP has taken a comfortable lead in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while also aiming to capture Chhattisgarh from Congress. In Telangana, the Congress is poised to oust the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government to wrest power in another southern state. Congress has been wiped out of Madhya Pradesh with the BJP winning its fourth assembly election in the state.

Incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP decimated the Congress heading towards a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh. As results of the Assembly polls came in, the Congress appeared on the verge of being voted out in Rajasthan as the state stays true to its cyclic voting trend, while in Chhattisgarh the BJP is poised to edge out the Congress in the state. The lone spark of joy for the Congress has come from Telangana where it is poised to form a government on its own. According to the Election Commission of India's latest trends, the Congress is leading on 65 seats while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is ahead on 39 and the BJP leading on 9.

The BJP appeared to upset the ruling Congress' applecart in Chhattisgarh, forging ahead in 53 of the 90 assembly seats, while the grand old party led in 34 seats, as per the latest information available with the Election Commission. According to ECI, BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan with its candidates leading in 112 seats while the Congress was ahead in 70 seats. (ANI)

