Pakistan: Lahore tops global pollution ranking again

With poor air quality, the provincial capital topped the worldwide pollution index once more on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
With poor air quality, the provincial capital topped the worldwide pollution index once more on Thursday, ARY News reported. Lahore has the worst air quality in the world, with an early air quality index (AQI) of 400, which is considered "hazardous."

Millions of people's lives and health have been impacted by the ongoing pollution issue in Lahore, the second-biggest metropolis in Pakistan. The five types of pollution that are used to compute the AQI are particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and ground-level ozone, according to ARY News.

An AQI grade of 150-200 is deemed unhealthy; 201-300 is more detrimental; and 300 and above is severely dangerous. Wintertime air density is higher than summertime air density, which leads to the downward movement of airborne pollutants and other harmful particles, according to experts, ARY News reported.

Consequently, a region becomes covered with a layer of contaminated particles, which include a lot of carbon and smoke. (ANI)

