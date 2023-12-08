Amnesty International calls for release of four Afghan women human right defenders from Taliban prisons

Amnesty International expressed concern over the detention and alleged torture of women rights defenders in Taliban prisons and demanded their release, as reported by Khaama Press. The four women rights activists, namely Zholia Parsi, Manizha Seddiqi, Neda Parwani, and Parisa Azada were detained by the Taliba authorities between September and November 2023

Moreover, these activists have no access to hire lawyers or attain medical facilities, according to Amnesty International. Amnesty International's South Asia Regional Office sent a letter to the head of Taliban intelligence, Abdul Haq Wasiq, expressing concern about the arbitrary detention of women human rights defenders.

Meanwhile, the head of the organization also mentioned that these four women activists and their families have been denied visits, Khaama Press reported. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, women human rights defenders protesting against the Taliban's severe policies have suffered severe hardships.

Additionally, they have been forcibly disappeared, arbitrarily detained, and subjected to torture and other forms of abuse. Moreover, the family members of protesters were also detained and tortured in Taliban detention centers, which underscores another concern highlighted by the Taliban authorities.

Amnesty International's South Asia Regional Office noted that these detentions are inconsistent with international human rights laws, including civil and political rights and international conventions, reported Khaama Press. The organisation also indicated that these women activists are at risk of torture and other forms of mistreatment.

In their letter, the organisation further called on the Taliban to align the conditions of detention for these women activists with international standards, including access to defence lawyers and allowing family visits, Khaama Press reported. Reportedly earlier, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) highlighted that between January 2022 and January 2023, half of the 1,600 human rights violations in Taliban prisons included "torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment."

According to the findings of the UN, these women have suffered verbal violence, insults, humiliation, threats, and intimidation by Taliban armed forces. Moreover, some journalists reporting women's protests were also detained and mistreated, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

