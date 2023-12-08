PM Modi remains global leader with highest approval ratings: Morning Consult

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be at the top among world leaders with an approval rating of 76 per cent, according to a survey by Morning Consult. According to the US-based consultancy firm's 'Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker' 76 per cent of people in India approve of PM Modi's leadership, while 18 per cent disapprove of it and six per cent did not give any opinion.

Notably, this is a huge number by a far margin, as the second-best approval rating is enjoyed by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (66 per cent) and Switzerland President Alain Berset (58 per cent). In previous surveys too, Prime Minister Modi had topped the global ratings. At the same time, the approval ratings of other big global leaders are at a modest level.

US President Joe Biden has a 37 per cent approval rating, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has 31 per cent, UK PM Rishi Sunak ratings stands at 25 per cent, and France President Emmanuel Macron stands at just 24 per cent. Notably, these ratings come after PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party registered huge victories in three assembly elections in Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

This is being seen as a huge boost for PM Modi and his party ahead of the general elections slated to be held in 2024. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi recently participated at the Conference of Parties-28 (COP28) Climate Action Summit in UAE.

PM Modi said that India is among the few countries which are on course to meet Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) as part of efforts to combat climate change and proposed that the country will host COP33 in 2028. During his UAE visit, PM Modi noted that climate change has had an immense impact on the countries in the Global South. He underlined that countries in the Global South, including India, have a smaller role to play in climate change but the impact of climate change on them is immense. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)