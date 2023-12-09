Left Menu

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser re-arrested after getting bail

It reported that the district and sessions court in Mardan granted him bail in the May 9 case against a surety bond of Pakistan rupees (PKR) 90000 but rearrested by Swabi police under MPO.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, was re-arrested after securing bail from the district and sessions court in Mardan, ARY News reported on Saturday. It reported that the district and sessions court in Mardan granted him bail in the May 9 case against a surety bond of Pakistan rupees (PKR) 90000 but rearrested by Swabi police under MPO.

However, following his release, Swabi police rearrested him under MPO. Earlier, a district and sessions court in Mardan sent Asad Qaiser to jail on judicial remand in a case related to protests that erupted in Pakistan on May 9 following the arrest of former PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested in Bani Gala, Islamabad, on November 3. The ACE booked Qaiser over his alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for Swabi's Gajju Khan Medical College. (ANI)

