Tokyo Metropolitan Government completes construction of underground water reservoir

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government focuses on creating a city that is safe and secure. In particular, to shield locals from the disastrous water and flood Tokyo Met. created a water reservoir pond and widened the river.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 12:18 IST
Tokyo builds underground reservoirs . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Concrete pavement began to cover modern cities in the 1980s. It sparked regular water disasters in the city. Large-scale treatment was initiated as a result of unpleasant past experiences.

Typhoon strikes Japan in the summer. It brings with it river flooding and residential inundation. After the construction of the underground big water reservoir pond, water flood damage decreased distinctively.

Out of 28 underground water reservoir ponds, more than 20 reservoirs worked to absorb flood water and prevent disaster. However, citizen cooperation helps to maintain a green environment and prevent flooding from water.

758 tanks are positioned to store rainfall in the Katsushika district to prevent flooding. It is known as a "Miniature Dam" and can hold 26,000 tonnes of water. Sumida District office in Tokyo, Wataru Nahara said, "I think the use of rainwater must be carried out in cooperation with residents. In Sumida District, many residents install rainwater tanks in their homes and use them as daily water."

Michiru Sasagawam, NPO People for Rainwater said, "There are about 20 facilities named "Rojison" in Sumida District. Rainwater that fell on the roof of this house is stored in an underground tank and pumped up by hand pump so that neighbours can use it. It is set near a citizen's farm here, so we use the preserved rainwater as agricultural water."\ Preserved water is utilized to keep a green environment and daily life. Sanitary water comes from preserved rainwater. It is developed by administrative leadership and citizen cooperation.

Tokyo Metropolitan has a large following of both domestic and foreign travellers. Tokyo Metropolitan Police takes into account the safety and security of its citizens and visitors regularly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

