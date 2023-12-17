Left Menu

UAE: Fifth edition of ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon sets new women's record

The fifth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon witnessed a new women's record set by first-timer Brigid Kosgei, as more than 25,000 participants from 168 different nationalities took to the streets of the UAE capital.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 23:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 17 (ANI/WAM): The fifth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon witnessed a new women's record set by first-timer Brigid Kosgei, as more than 25,000 participants from 168 different nationalities took to the streets of the UAE capital. The five-time major marathon champion swept to victory with a stunning time of 2:19:15 - a minute quicker than the previous record and nearly five minutes ahead of her closest rival, Hawi Feysa Gejia (2:24:03), as Ethlemahu Sintayehu finished third (2:25:36).

Meanwhile, Eritrean Amare Hailemicael Samson produced a superb display, completing the stunning city course in 2:07:10 to seal an impressive victory, two minutes ahead of his closest challenge, Kenyan Leonard Barton (2:09:37), with compatriot Ilham Tanui Ozbilen marking his maiden Marathon appearance with a third-place finish (2:10:16). Ethiopian Halefom Kesay won the 10km race with a time of 28:27 minutes, while his compatriot Zenashwork Yenw covered the same distance in a time of 33:23 minutes.

The winners were crowned by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Yaser Saeed Al-Mazrouei, CEO of ADNOC's Human Resources, Corporate and Commercial Support Department; Saleh Al Hashmi, Head of Commercial Affairs and In-Country Value Promotion at ADNOC; Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Company; Suhail Al-Arifi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Ricky Dominguez, Nike's Sports Marketing Director; And Ali Al-Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation (Department of Health). The marathon and relay race combined attracted 2863 participants; the 10km race welcomed 5320 individuals, with 7575 participants taking on the 5 km and 9280 runners in the 2.5 km race.

For his part, Aref Al Awani said, "The fifth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon witnessed a distinguished atmosphere, especially in light of the unprecedented number of participants who belong to diverse cultures and different levels of physical fitness., with over 25,000 individuals hailing from 168 countries, including elite athletes, People of Determination, and Paralympics participants, underscoring our unwavering commitment to inclusivity within the UAE. "This event resonated throughout our community, drawing participation from families and children alike, thereby creating an inclusive occasion for individuals from various walks of life and diverse backgrounds. The event was truly for everyone." (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

