Left Menu

Training rifles, UNICEF donations found in Gaza elementary school

The discovery was made by forces from the Bislamach Brigade operating in the northern Gaza neighbourhood of Shejaya.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 08:05 IST
Training rifles, UNICEF donations found in Gaza elementary school
Training guns and donations from UNICEF discovered by Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza school compound (Photo: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 19 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers discovered wooden training rifles along with training brochures explaining attack methods in an elementary school compound in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Tazpit Press Service has learned. The training materials were discovered alongside donations from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The discovery was made by forces from the Bislamach Brigade operating in the northern Gaza neighbourhood of Shejaya. UNICEF is a UN agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

The discovery raises further questions about UN aid to Gaza. On Thursday, TPS reported that UN and USAID sacks were being used by Hamas to construct terror tunnels in Gaza.

In early December, Israeli soldiers discovered inside a home in northern Gaza more than 100 rockets hidden among UNRWA boxes. In October, the UNRWA reported that fuel and humanitarian aid were stolen from one of its compounds by trucks purporting to be from the Hamas-run Ministry of Health.

Raising further questions about the UN agency, one released hostage told Israeli reporter Almog Boker that he was held captive by a UNRWA teacher. The hostage said the teacher locked him away and barely fed him or cared for his medical treatment. In November, the UK-based Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) issued a report detailing how at least 14 UNRWA teachers celebrated Hamas's October 7 massacres of Israelis on social media. The report included links and screenshots.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023