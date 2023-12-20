Romanian airline TAROM restarting flights to Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 20 (ANI/TPS): The Romanian airline TAROM announced it will be restoring flights to Israel. Like most foreign carriers, TAROM's flights were cancelled after the October 7 massacre due to security concerns over the war in Gaza. This comes after Lufthansa also announced it would be returning service to Israel in January.

TAROM said that starting in January, it will begin offering two flights a week to Israel. The first flight is scheduled for January 1, 2024.

In a statement, the airline said that it "continues to monitor the security situation in Israel and is in constant communication with the local and international authorities regarding starting flights to this destination." Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen welcomed the move, saying, "This decision, following the activity of the Israeli Embassy in Romania and the Israeli and Romanian Foreign Ministry personnel, is another step in promoting Israel's economy and returning it to full function." (ANI/TPS)

