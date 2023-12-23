Pakistan: Policeman killed as trailer hits motorcycle near Kemari

A policeman was killed after a fast-moving trailer hit his motorcycle in the Kemari district of Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported, quoting the police. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per the details, the policeman, identified as Ghulam Akbar, was travelling on a motorbike when the trailer hit and ran over him near Kemari. Following the incident, his body was shifted to the Civil Hospital in Karachi for completing medico-legal formalities. The victim was posted at Jackson Police station.

The police said the driver managed to escape while the trailer had been impounded, as per ARY News. Earlier in November, a minor girl was killed while two other persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The accident occurred near the city's Perfume Chowk area where a speeding car hit a rickshaw, killing an 8-year-old girl on the spot while her mother and rickshaw driver were wounded. After being informed, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Jinnah Hospital. Meanwhile, police have arrested the woman driver of the car. (ANI)

