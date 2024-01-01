Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 rattles Nepal

06

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 09:25 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 rattles Nepal
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal on Sunday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake occurred at 22:06:22 IST, at a depth of 10 km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was registered at Latitude: 27.68 and Longitude: 85.77, respectively. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 31-12-2023, 22:06:22 IST, Lat: 27.68 & Long: 85.77, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Nepal," the NCS wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
3
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024