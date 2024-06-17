China Consumer Prices on Mild Rebound: Analyst Insights
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 08:01 IST
China's consumer prices are expected to show a mild rebound, National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson Liu Aihua said on Monday.
Declines in producer prices are expected to narrow further, Liu added.
