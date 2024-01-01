Left Menu

Pakistan: Karachi rings in New Year with celebratory aerial firing, 11 injured

Karachi celebrates the start of 2024 with celebratory aerial gunfire, leaving 11 people injured in several parts of the city, according to ARY News.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 09:28 IST
Pakistan: Karachi rings in New Year with celebratory aerial firing, 11 injured
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Karachi celebrates the start of 2024 with celebratory aerial gunfire, leaving 11 people injured in several parts of the city, according to ARY News. Following the nation's New Year's festivities, Karachi police issued a warning to those celebrating by threatening to prosecute them for acts of terrorism, including aerial fire.

According to police officials, s seven-year-old child was injured in the aerial firing in Bahadurabad, which is one of the neighbourhoods of Gulshan Town, Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. Meanwhile, three people sustained injuries at Five Star Chowrangi, two others at Seaview and one each in Liaquat Abad and North Nazimabad, ARY News reported.

The charges of attempted murder and terrorism will be included in the cases filed against individuals responsible for the New Year's Eve aerial firing, Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind said, according to ARY News. To prevent aerial firing, he also emphasised the need for search operations, notifications at marketplaces and mosques, and the promotion of constructive police acts on social media to offset any bad effects.

In addition, the police commander gave his subordinates orders to arrest drivers who had consumed alcohol, particularly DIG Iqbal Dara, the chief of traffic police. Meanwhile, Karachi has implemented a two-day total prohibition on the use of pyrotechnics, aerial gunfire, and the carrying or displaying of firearms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
3
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024