Left Menu

Over 2 mn riders used public transport on New Year in Dubai

A total of 2,288,631 passengers used various public transport means on New Year's Eve 2024 in Dubai.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 19:19 IST
Over 2 mn riders used public transport on New Year in Dubai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], January 1 (ANI/WAM): A total of 2,288,631 passengers used various public transport means on New Year's Eve 2024 in Dubai.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority reported that Dubai Metro's Red and Green lines lifted 974,416 riders, the Tram served 56,208 riders, Public Buses lifted 401,510 riders, Marine transport means ferried 97,261 passengers, e-hail vehicles served 167,051 riders, and shared transport vehicles were used by 1,316 individuals whereas taxis were used by 590,869 passengers.

RTA confirmed that it was a smooth and safe ride for passengers to and from the New Year's Eve celebration venues, thanks to an integrated plan well-coordinated with concerned entities in Dubai. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024