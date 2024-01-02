Four Palestinian terrorists killed in Samaria gunfight

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 2 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces killed four Palestinian terrorists in Samaria during a counter-terror raid in the village of Azzun, near Qalqilya on Monday night, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning. Soldiers from a reserve battalion were shot at from a house in the village and returned fire, eliminating the terrorists. One soldier was moderately wounded during the gun battle.

Following the exchange, troops confiscated three locally made submachine guns from the home. In other raids across Judea and Samaria, Israeli troops arrested seven wanted terror suspects and confiscated weapons.

Since October 7, Israeli forces have arrested 2,550 Palestinian terror suspects, of whom 1,300 are associated with Hamas. The raids come amid mounting Palestinian attacks in Judea and Samaria.

On Sunday, two Israelis were wounded in a stabbing attack at the Mishor Adumim industrial zone near Jerusalem. A 24-year-old woman and a man in his 20s were being treated for minor wounds from the attack. A day earlier, an Israeli soldier was seriously injured in a car-ramming attack vehicular assault near the Al Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron. The victim, a reserve soldier, was evacuated to the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva.

That attack took place close to where five Israeli soldiers were injured, including one seriously, in a similar car-ramming on Friday. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)