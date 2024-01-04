Islamabad Police deny allegations made by Baloch protesters

The accusations made against Islamabad Police of 'harassing' them by the Baloch demonstrators have been refuted by them, ARY News reported on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the federal capital police said that the accusations made by the Baloch protesters against the Islamabad police during the press conference are completely untrue.

False accusations against the police are frequent, he said. However, according to ARY News, he said that the Islamabad police have the right to pursue legal action in response to the claims, and any unlawful activity would not be tolerated.

The spokesperson maintained that while everyone has the right to a peaceful, law-abiding demonstration, no one will be permitted to enter the high-security area and enforce the law. Additionally, he advised the demonstrators to document their protest while abiding by the law, noting that Islamabad Police is offering them all security and support.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court forbade the authorities in Islamabad from removing the Baloch protesters for a sit-in outside the National Press Club. The Baloch demonstrators petitioned the IHC to stop the Islamabad police from "harassing" them together with the demonstrators, ARY News reported. In response to the request, the IHC granted an order preventing the police from taking away members of the Baloch family who were seated outside the National Press Club.

The court ordered the police not to "harass" the persons seated outside the National Press Club, emphasizing the value of defending the rights of those participating in nonviolent protests. It is important to note that Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, stated that the situation of Baloch families in Balochistan was being portrayed negatively and was not in line with reality because the Baloch people supported the state of Pakistan. (ANI)

