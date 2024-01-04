UAE: ZHO celebrates World Braille Day

Dubai [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) affirmed its commitment to enhance the dissemination and use of the writing system for the blind or visually impaired through touch, known as "Braille," in all aspects of life. This commitment stems from its dedication to supporting efforts to empower and integrate people of determination into society by providing the highest standards of care and rehabilitation for all categories under its care, especially the blind and visually impaired.

Abudalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, places special importance on empowering and integrating people of determination into society. This ensures their effective participation in the journey of development and progress. Al Humaidan highlighted that the blind are a category receiving full support from the state, referring to the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra region and Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), regarding the provision of the first Braille printer. In a press statement ahead of the World Braille Day, he added that as a result of this directive, the Braille Printing Press for the Blind was established in 2000 under the ERC. Actual work began in 2001, guided by the noble vision of the late Sheikh Zayed, and the esteemed directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The establishment and formation of the press in its early stages carried the message of its creation from Sheikh Hamdan, along with H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Assistant to Chairman of the ERC for Women's Affairs. Abdullah Al-Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at the ZHO, stated that organisation provides various specialised services through the Care for the Blind Department. The organisation operates the only printing press in the country responsible for printing all educational materials, curricula, educational tools, cultural materials, stories, and awareness books in Braille for the blind and visually impaired.

In a press statement, he emphasised the importance of organising workshops and courses to train employees in government and private sectors to interact effectively with the blind. Meeting the needs and challenges faced by the visually impaired for complete integration into society involves providing more facilitative services and environmental preparation for all facilities and establishments. He also highlighted the need to build on the successes achieved by the country in this regard and continue to enhance them. Naama Abdulrahman Al Mansoori, Director of the Care for the Blind Department at the ZHO, expressed that celebrating "World Braille Day" aims to raise societal awareness of the importance of language in the lives of the blind. Braille serves as a means of reading to acquire knowledge, encouraging the blind or severely visually impaired to read and write, and strengthening their presence in their communities. The celebration also provides an opportunity to understand their challenges and work towards practical solutions through the collaboration of international organisations, including the World Health Organisation.

On the 52nd Union Day, the Care for the Blind Department at ZHO released 20 diverse editions in Braille language for the blind, expressing love for the UAE. In coordination with the 52nd Union Day, the department collaborated with various publishers and authors, including Hude Hudh Publishing and Distribution, Sama Publishing, writer Wafa Al Umaymi, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, and the Arabic Language Centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism. The editions were published in Arabic and English Braille, catering to various age groups. The initiative aimed to support the UAE's culture and heritage by sharing national stories. The editions covered topics such as the heroic martyrs in the memory of blind citizens. They highlighted some laws related to people with determination, such as the Wadeema Law for Child Protection and the Law for People with Determination.

As part of the same initiative, the Care for the Blind Department distributed a selection of these editions and stories to 15 public libraries across the country. The goal was to enable blind individuals with determination, who are patrons of these libraries, to access and enjoy reading these stories and novels. Al Mansoori revealed that the number of students benefitting from the services of the Care for the Blind Department for printing school curricula in the current academic year reached 33, bringing the total number to 906 since 2006 in various educational stages. The number of Braille-printed copies of the school curricula for the first semester of the current year amounted to 578, bringing the total paper copies to 25,119 copies. The total number of electronic copies for the first semester of the current year reached 651 out of a total of 8,183 since the service was launched.

The number of entities benefitting from printed educational materials, publications, and informational booklets in Braille during the same period increased to 190, including 10 in 2023, with 3,000 copies of educational, cultural, and story booklets in Braille for the current year. The number of beneficiaries of training services in the field of the blind reached 200 from 2016 until the present time. Additionally, the number of beneficiaries from the consultation service in the field of the blind from 2021 to 2023 reached 450 consultations." Braille represents alphabetical and numerical symbols using six touch-sensitive dots to represent each letter and number, including music, mathematics, and science symbols. Blind and visually impaired individuals use Braille, named after its 19th-century French inventor Louis Braille, to read the same books and periodicals printed in visible type. This ensures their access to critical information, indicating efficiency, independence, and equality. (ANI/WAM)

