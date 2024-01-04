Kazakhstan should only look forward, prioritize values like unity, solidarity, diligence: Kazakh President

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said that as a progressive nation, Kazakhstan should only look forward and prioritize national values such as unity, solidarity, diligence and the pursuit of knowledge. "As a progressive nation, we should look forward and focus on what unites us rather than what divides us. National values should be prioritized. I have emphasized these values many times before, and I will reiterate them again: unity, solidarity, diligence, the pursuit of knowledge, professionalism, mutual support, industriousness, proactivity, honesty, modesty, and thrift," the Kazakh President said as per a release issued by the Embassy of Kazakhstan.

He said: "These values and qualities define true citizens and patriots. By embracing these ideals, we will not only strengthen our nation but also achieve success. Cultivating these values will shape a new quality of our nation." Tokayev made the remarks in an interview with Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper.

The Kazakh President said it is very important "for us to focus on long-term goals. We often attach too much importance to non-essential matters, squander our energy on trivial problems, or even worse, get led astray by someone's false agenda. We must not allow ourselves to be distracted and lose sight of our strategic national guidelines." He further said that: "We should avoid dwelling on former greatness or grievances and instead focus on the present and future. While history is an integral part of our national identity, the State is actively working on preserving and studying it. We have published numerous thematic literature, established specialized scientific institutions, and modernized existing ones. Additionally, we have conducted extensive research on rehabilitating the victims of Stalin's repression. Studying our centuries-old history and restoring historical justice will always be a priority for us."

"We need to abandon cultural imitation, false patriotism, and excessive boasting. At the same time, we must not turn a blind eye to our existing shortcomings but work towards addressing them. This is crucial for the future of Kazakhstan in an ever-changing world," he said. The Kazakh President said that to ensure the progress of our nation, "we should embrace progressive ideas and discard anything that holds us back. The values of hard work and productive creativity should be deeply ingrained in our society. Knowledge and creative thinking should be celebrated, and a pragmatic and realistic approach to life should prevail." (ANI)

