Drones Disrupt Kazakh Oil Exports: Tankers Under Attack

Drones have attacked four Greek-managed oil tankers in the Black Sea, targeting the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal exporting Kazakh oil. The drone strikes resulted in a significant decline in Kazakhstan's oil output. The situation remains unclear, with no immediate claims of responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:07 IST
Drones Disrupt Kazakh Oil Exports: Tankers Under Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking turn of events, four oil tankers managed by Greek firms were struck by unidentified drones in the Black Sea on their way to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal off the Russian coast. The attacks have resulted in a noticeable dip in Kazakhstan's oil output.

The drone assaults took place on a Tuesday but have left authorities puzzled about the perpetrator. Ukrainian forces have not commented on the incident, while the Caspian Pipeline Consortium has remained similarly reticent. The strikes coincide with a 35% drop in oil and gas condensate production in Kazakhstan during early January.

Among the tankers affected, the Delta Harmony, managed by Delta Tankers, and Matilda, overseen by Thenamaris, were both en route to load Kazakh oil. Delta Tankers has yet to respond to requests for comment, while Thenamaris confirmed the Matilda sustained minimal damage. The CPC pipeline continues its operations, though under heightened tension and security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

