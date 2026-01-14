Kazakhstan Urges U.S. and Europe for Black Sea Oil Transport Security

Kazakhstan on Wednesday called for assistance from the U.S. and Europe to secure the safe transport of oil, following drone attacks on tankers en route to a Black Sea terminal on Russia's coast. These attacks involved at least two oil tankers, including one chartered by U.S. oil giant Chevron, and pose risks to global oil supply.

The foreign ministry of Kazakhstan reported that three tankers were struck while heading to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's terminal. Last month, similar attacks on the terminal's equipment led to a decrease in oil exports. The ministry pointed out the increasing frequency of these incidents, urging international cooperation to prevent further threats.

In a separate confirmation, Russia's defense ministry reported an incident involving the Matilda tanker, targeted by Ukrainian drones. While Ukraine did not comment, the situation underscores a pressing need for action, as CPC pipelines are crucial for Kazakhstan's oil exports. The Black Sea is a vital route for both oil and grain shipments in the region.

