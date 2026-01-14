Left Menu

Kazakhstan Urges U.S. and Europe for Black Sea Oil Transport Security

Kazakhstan calls on the U.S. and Europe to aid in securing oil transport following drone attacks on Black Sea tankers. These attacks, affecting global supply, highlight risks to international energy infrastructure. Kazakhstan's appeal emphasizes the need for cooperation to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:17 IST
Kazakhstan Urges U.S. and Europe for Black Sea Oil Transport Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kazakhstan on Wednesday called for assistance from the U.S. and Europe to secure the safe transport of oil, following drone attacks on tankers en route to a Black Sea terminal on Russia's coast. These attacks involved at least two oil tankers, including one chartered by U.S. oil giant Chevron, and pose risks to global oil supply.

The foreign ministry of Kazakhstan reported that three tankers were struck while heading to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's terminal. Last month, similar attacks on the terminal's equipment led to a decrease in oil exports. The ministry pointed out the increasing frequency of these incidents, urging international cooperation to prevent further threats.

In a separate confirmation, Russia's defense ministry reported an incident involving the Matilda tanker, targeted by Ukrainian drones. While Ukraine did not comment, the situation underscores a pressing need for action, as CPC pipelines are crucial for Kazakhstan's oil exports. The Black Sea is a vital route for both oil and grain shipments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi’s E-Rickshaw Registration Drive: A Push for Safer Roads

Delhi’s E-Rickshaw Registration Drive: A Push for Safer Roads

 India
2
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier League

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: A Toss for Triumph in the Women's Premier Lea...

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision

 India
4
Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Closer Look at the Events Leading to His Death

Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Closer Look at the Events Leading to His D...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026