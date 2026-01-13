Kazakhstan's Oil Export Woes: A 35% Plunge Due to Drone Attack

Kazakhstan has experienced a significant 35% drop in oil and gas condensate output from January 1-12, compared to December. This downturn is primarily due to export limitations caused by a drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal.

The attack, carried out by Ukraine on November 29, has severely impacted Kazakhstan's oil exports. The terminal, located in Russia, is responsible for handling about 80% of Kazakhstan's oil shipments.

Officials report the constraints on exports have caused considerable disruption and economic challenges for Kazakhstan's oil industry during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)