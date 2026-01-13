Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Oil Export Woes: A 35% Plunge Due to Drone Attack

Kazakhstan's oil and gas condensate output fell by 35% from December to early January. This sharp decrease is attributed to export limitations following a Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's terminal in Russia, which handles the majority of Kazakhstan's oil exports.

  • Russia

Kazakhstan has experienced a significant 35% drop in oil and gas condensate output from January 1-12, compared to December. This downturn is primarily due to export limitations caused by a drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal.

The attack, carried out by Ukraine on November 29, has severely impacted Kazakhstan's oil exports. The terminal, located in Russia, is responsible for handling about 80% of Kazakhstan's oil shipments.

Officials report the constraints on exports have caused considerable disruption and economic challenges for Kazakhstan's oil industry during this period.

