Left Menu

Jaishankar, Saud co-chair 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepal counterpart NP Saud on Thursday co-chaired the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 17:32 IST
Jaishankar, Saud co-chair 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting
EAM S Jaishankar and his Nepali counterpar, NP Saud, co-chaired 7th Nepal-India Joint Commission Meeting on Thursday. (Photo/X@NPSaudnc). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepal counterpart NP Saud on Thursday co-chaired the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission. The two leaders discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations including economic relations, connectivity, trade and transit, power and water resources.

Established in 1987, the India-Nepal Joint Commission provides a platform for both ministers to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement earlier. "Pleasure to have a bilateral meeting with the Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar, today. We also co-chaired the 7th Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission. We discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations, under the thematic areas of economic relations, connectivity, trade & transit, power and water resources, education and culture and political matters among others," Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Jaishankar arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday on a two-day visit. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal at his office at Singhadurbar Palace in Kathmandu and shared views on Nepal-India bilateral relations.

"Glad to welcome Hon. @DrSJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, at my office, Singhadurbar. Exchanged substantive views on age-old, unique, and multifaceted Nepal-India relations," the Nepal PM posted on X about the meeting. Jaishankar arrived in Nepal Thursday morning for his first visit of 2024.

Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud will also host a dinner in honour of Jaishankar and members of his delegation, according to a statement released by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Nepal is a "priority partner" of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024