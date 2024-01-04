Jaishankar, Saud co-chair 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepal counterpart NP Saud on Thursday co-chaired the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission. The two leaders discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations including economic relations, connectivity, trade and transit, power and water resources.

Established in 1987, the India-Nepal Joint Commission provides a platform for both ministers to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement earlier. "Pleasure to have a bilateral meeting with the Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar, today. We also co-chaired the 7th Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission. We discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations, under the thematic areas of economic relations, connectivity, trade & transit, power and water resources, education and culture and political matters among others," Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Jaishankar arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday on a two-day visit. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal at his office at Singhadurbar Palace in Kathmandu and shared views on Nepal-India bilateral relations.

"Glad to welcome Hon. @DrSJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, at my office, Singhadurbar. Exchanged substantive views on age-old, unique, and multifaceted Nepal-India relations," the Nepal PM posted on X about the meeting. Jaishankar arrived in Nepal Thursday morning for his first visit of 2024.

Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud will also host a dinner in honour of Jaishankar and members of his delegation, according to a statement released by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Nepal is a "priority partner" of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy'. (ANI)

