India monitoring 'unfolding situation' in Red Sea, naval assets patrolling area: MEA

Amid concerns around the suspected drone strikes on merchant vessels, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said New Delhi was closely monitoring the 'unfolding situation' in the Red Sea, with Indian Navy ships actively patrolling the region. The newly-appointed MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasised India's commitment to the freedom of navigation and the 'unimpeded movement' of commercial shipping.

"In on what's happening, the situation in the Red Sea...we had made it very clear that we attach very high importance to freedom of navigation, free movement of commercial shipping," Jaiswal said in his maiden weekly MEA briefing on Thursday. Acknowledging the evolving nature of the situation, the MEA spokesperson confirmed that India's naval assets were actively patrolling the area, ensuring the safety of the India-flagged ships.

"We are looking at the situation. It's an evolving situation, and we are looking at all aspects of it. As you know, we have Indian Navy ships patrolling the area. They're also keeping a watch on Indian ships there," he added. Providing insight into the current stance, Jaiswal clarified that India is not currently part of any multilateral initiative or project in the Red Sea region.

"So far, we are not part of any multilateral initiative or project in the area. But we are looking at the unfolding situation very closely," he added. The MEA's statement reflects India's commitment to safeguarding its interests in the strategically significant Red Sea. The region has seen increased international attention, with various nations actively participating in patrols and initiatives to ensure the security of maritime routes.

Notably, tensions have brewed in the Red Sea after Houthi rebels stepped up attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea as a mark of 'protest' against Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip. Iran-backed Houthis have attacked numerous vessels over recent weeks, saying they are targeting ships in the Red Sea "with links to Israel" in protest against its military offensive in Gaza. The group has warned against sailing towards the area, according to Al Jazeera.

In the wake of the situation, the US announced the creation of an international coalition against Houthi attacks on international maritime trade in the Red Sea, earlier this month. Operation 'Prosperity Guardian' will involve the navies of Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, Spain, the UK and the US. The task force falls under the Combined Maritime Forces, a multinational alliance tasked with defending the world's shipping lanes. (ANI)

