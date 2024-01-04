Canadian MP Gaheer meets UK MP Dhesi; discuss international politics, global Sikh issues

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, a Sikh Member of Parliament from Britain, hosted a meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Iqwinder Singh Gaheer, during the latter's visit to the United Kingdom, an official release stated. The meeting took place in Slough, where both MPs engaged in discussions covering a wide array of political and global Sikh matters.

In a press statement, Tan Dhesi hailed Iqwinder Singh Gaheer as a promising and dynamic individual, possessing immense potential to contribute significantly to the welfare of the Sikh community in Canada. "It was an enriching discussion revolving around various facets of international politics, recent global Sikh concerns, and the exploration of opportunities to fortify the bilateral relationship between our nations," stated Dhesi.

The interaction between the two distinguished parliamentarians centred on fostering deeper understanding and cooperation on issues pertinent to the Sikh community as well as broader global political affairs. The deliberations aimed at identifying pathways to enhance collaboration and solidarity between Canada and the United Kingdom while addressing shared concerns and interests of the Sikh diaspora worldwide, the release added. Tan Dhesi highlighted the importance of such dialogues in promoting cross-border understanding and emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts in addressing common challenges faced by Sikhs globally. Both MPs expressed their commitment to continue such constructive engagements for the betterment of their respective communities and to foster stronger ties between their nations.

This meeting serves as a testament to the dedication and collaborative spirit of leaders striving to address critical issues impacting the Sikh community on a global scale, promoting unity, and seeking avenues for cooperation between nations, the release also said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)