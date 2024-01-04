Senior Islamic Jihad terror leader eliminated in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 4 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces), operating together with the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service), eliminated the head of the operational headquarters of the northern Gaza Strip and a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation, Mamdoh Lulu. Mamdoh Lulu, said the IDF, served as an assistant to the heads of the northern region of the Gaza Strip in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organisation and was in contact with senior officials of the organization's headquarters abroad.

Lulu initiated and led numerous terror attacks and attacks from Gaza against the State of Israel, routinely and during the war. Lulu was killed in an attack by an IDF aircraft, led by the Fire and Intelligence Center of the Southern Command and directed by the Shin Bet and the IDF's Intelligence Division.

Islamic Jihad enacted the barbaric October 7 massacre in Israel together with Hamas and is said to hold a number of the Israeli hostages taken that day. (ANI/TPS)

