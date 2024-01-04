Left Menu

Senior Islamic Jihad terror leader eliminated in Gaza

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) operating together with the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) eliminated the head of the operational headquarters of the northern Gaza Strip and a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization Mamdoh Lulu.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 22:50 IST
Senior Islamic Jihad terror leader eliminated in Gaza
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 4 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces), operating together with the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service), eliminated the head of the operational headquarters of the northern Gaza Strip and a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation, Mamdoh Lulu. Mamdoh Lulu, said the IDF, served as an assistant to the heads of the northern region of the Gaza Strip in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organisation and was in contact with senior officials of the organization's headquarters abroad.

Lulu initiated and led numerous terror attacks and attacks from Gaza against the State of Israel, routinely and during the war. Lulu was killed in an attack by an IDF aircraft, led by the Fire and Intelligence Center of the Southern Command and directed by the Shin Bet and the IDF's Intelligence Division.

Islamic Jihad enacted the barbaric October 7 massacre in Israel together with Hamas and is said to hold a number of the Israeli hostages taken that day. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024