Jaishankar co-chairs "productive" meeting of India-Nepal Joint Commission in Kathmandu; two countries sign slew of agreements

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired with his Nepal counterpart NP Saud a "comprehensive and productive" meeting of the 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission on Thursday, in which discussions focused on overall bilateral ties and covered a vast array of areas including land, rail and air connectivity projects, defence cooperation, security, energy, power and water resources. During the visit, Nepal and India signed a long-term agreement on electricity trade as part of which Nepal will export 10,000 megawatts of electricity to India over the next ten years. Agreements were signed on the implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects, long Term Power Trade, Cooperation in Renewable Energy Development, Munal Satellite and the Handover of 5th tranche of the post-Jajarkot earthquake relief supply.

Three cross-border transmission lines were jointly inaugurated during Jaishankar's visit. "Co-chaired with my counterpart FM @NPSaudnc a comprehensive and productive meeting of the 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission. Discussions focused on our overall bilateral ties, trade & economic relations, land, rail & air connectivity projects, cooperation in defense & security, agriculture, energy, power, water resources, disaster management, tourism, civil aviation, people-to-people & cultural exchanges and development partnership," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Saud said he and Jaishankar virtually inaugurated three 132 kV cross-border transmission lines between Nepal and India, namely, the second circuit of Raxaul-Parwanipur line, the second circuit of Kataiya-Kusaha line, and the New Nautanwa-Mainhiya line. The bilateral understanding on electricity export was reached during Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to India from May 31 to June 3, last year. During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's commitment to long-term electricity purchase from Nepal and both nations reached a consensus in this regard.

Further, by virtue of this agreement, various government and private entities in India will engage in power trade with Nepal through short-term, medium-term, and long-term contracts. Private sectors in Nepal can also participate in the import and export of electricity after completing the necessary procedures. In the joint statement issued during the visit of the Nepalese PM to India last year, the premiers of both nations said the power export deal was historic and significant.

Nepal has already devised an energy development strategy with an objective of producing 28,000 MW of electricity in the next 12 years. Of the 28,000 MW of power, a target has been set to export 15,000 MW of electricity to different countries, including India. Earlier, a delegation led by the Indian Energy secretary paid a courtesy call to Nepalese Energy Minister Basnet.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Nepal on Thursday on a two-day visit, also met Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at his office at Singhadurbar Palace in Kathmandu and shared views on the prevailing bilateral relations. This is Jaishankar's first visit abroad in the New Year and signifies the close and friendly ties between the two countries.

"Called on Rt. Hon'ble PM @cmprachanda. Conveyed the warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Recalled his successful visit to India in June 2023 which has imparted new momentum to our ties. Discussed the follow-up, including through the Joint Commission Meeting today," Jaishankar said in a pos on X. He said the India-Nepal friendship is "indeed unique and our partnership is moving from strength to strength".

Jaishankar on Thursday also met Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel. "Honoured to call on @OOP_Nepal Ramchandra Paudel. Conveyed the warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu. Valued his guidance and sentiments for strong and expanding India-Nepal ties."

On Thursday evening, Jaishankar also interacted with members of the Nepal Cricket team "Congratulated them on qualifying for the T20 World Cup. Assured them of India's support in their preparations. Underlined our commitment to the growth of cricket in Nepal," he posted on X. He also met with the former PMs of Nepal Madhav Kumar Nepal and KP Sharma Oli.

Nepal is a "priority partner" of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)