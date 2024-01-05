Left Menu

UAE President receives Chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan and National Leader of the Turkmen People.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 09:49 IST
UAE President receives Chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan
Flag of UAE. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 5 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan and National Leader of the Turkmen People. During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, extended a warm welcome to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, wherein they exchanged New Year greetings, expressing their wishes for the continued advancement and prosperity of both countries and their peoples.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow conveyed to the greetings of President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, wishing the UAE ongoing progress and prosperity. He reciprocated with his best greetings and wishes to the President of Turkmenistan. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow discussed the friendly relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan and cooperation in various developmental, investment, and economic areas, including renewable energy, food security, infrastructure development, and other vital fields. These discussions align with the priorities of both countries in driving sustainable development and progress.

Both sides expressed pride in the distinguished and growing relations between their countries, affirming a shared commitment to expanding these ties across various sectors to enhance mutual interests. In particular, he lauded the significant contributions of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in bolstering relations between the two nations. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, along with a number of senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024