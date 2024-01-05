Left Menu

Netanyahu meet with visiting US Senator Lindsey Graham

"We're absolutely committed to achieving our war goals," Netanyahu told Graham.

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met at the Kirya (Israel's version of the Pentagon) in Tel Aviv met with visiting US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican from South Carolina.

"We're absolutely committed to achieving our war goals," Netanyahu told Graham. "We will return our citizens in the north and in the south. For that we'll apply maximum power with maximum precision everywhere that's needed." (ANI/TPS)

