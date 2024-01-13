Former US President Donald Trump vows to travel to Iowa "one way or the other" despite weather concerns

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump on Friday vowed that he would travel to Iowa, the state hosting the first-ever caucus, "one way or the other," even in the face of weather worries that would have an impact on the contest's attendance, according to The Hill. Through a video message, the former president informed his followers that he would be visiting Iowa State "Saturday night" and urged them to cast ballots for him on Monday, January 15.

"One way or the other, I'm getting there you have the worst weather, I guess, in recorded history, but maybe that's good because our people are more committed than anybody else," Trump stated, according to The Hill. "So maybe it's actually a good thing for us."

Trump's video was released shortly before other Republican contenders who were actively campaigning in Iowa were forced to postpone or reschedule events in the lead-up to Monday's caucuses. Although she was forced to postpone in-person engagements, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley (R), who is currently polling second in the state, was nonetheless able to attend three telephone town halls.

Governor Ron DeSantis (R) of Florida did not perform any better. Events in Marshalltown and Clear Lake had to be postponed by his affiliated super PAC, Never Back Down, The Hill reported. In addition to the Friday snowstorm, many are speculating about whether the predicted mid-teen temperature on caucus night would have an impact on the number of contestants and, eventually, the outcome.

Later in the video, Trump reiterated his prediction that he will win the Iowa caucuses and referred to Joe Biden, the probable opponent in the general election, as "the worst president" in history in an apparent jab at him, The Hill reported. "We're going to have a great victory and we're going to beat the crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, not even a contest," Trump said. (ANI)

