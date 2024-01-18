"Israelis not thinking about peace process", says Israel President Herzog

Israel President Isaac Herzog emphasised on Thursday that Israelis are not thinking about a peace process with the Palestinians right now, as reported by The Times of Israel. While speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Herzog said, "Nobody in his right mind is willing now to think about what will be the right solution of the peace agreements. Everyone wants to know that he will not be attacked in the same way from the north, south or east."

He further said that Israel has lost trust in the peace process. "Israel lost trust in the peace process because they see that terror is glorified by our neighbors," he said.

Herzog highlighted that the war is not only between Israel and Hamas, adding that there is an empire of evil emerging from Iran. "The war is not only between Israel and Hamas. The world has to face it point blank: There is an empire of evil emanating from Iran, he said, adding that such activities are going to "undermine any peace process and any stability in the world."

Moreover, Israel's president stressed that Israel is also fighting for the entire free world and that Europe and the US are next. He added that the Hamas terror group must be uprooted to "enable a better future for the Palestinians who are our neighbours."

Herzog calls for "a very strong coalition" to come together to face Iran and its proxies. Meanwhile, he also accused the world of "not giving a damn" about Israeli terror victims in the years before October 7, according to The Times of Israel.

Herzog also said that he envisions a "coalition of nations who are willing to commit to rebuilding Gaza" in a way that also assures the safety of Israelis and Palestinians, and a different future for Gaza. The coalition would be made of "strong Western forces, strong regional forces," in dialogue with Gazans and the Palestinian Authority, he said.

Moreover, Israel president further revealed that two days ago, he also met with officials from the Red Cross in Israel. They discussed, "the dire medical situation of the hostages, the clear and present danger to our hostages."

"We are praying that all the medication... will reach them, but that's only the beginning," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)