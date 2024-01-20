Left Menu

"Iran should have sought assistance from Pakistan instead of taking action unilaterally": JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman

The chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman emphasised on Friday the importance of taking "positive steps" to address the concerns between Pakistan and Iran in light of cross-border incursions and increased tension in the region, according to ARY News.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
The chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman emphasised on Friday the importance of taking "positive steps" to address the concerns between Pakistan and Iran in light of cross-border incursions and increased tension in the region, according to ARY News. Interacting with mediapersons in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, the head of JUI-F expressed alarm over the "unprovoked airspace violation" and stated that Iran ought to have gotten in touch with Pakistan before pursuing such "drastic action."

He said, "Iran should have sought assistance from Pakistan instead of taking action unilaterally." He referred to Pakistan's counterattack as "reciprocal," claiming that Islamabad had every right to react since Iran had instigated the conflict, according to ARY News.

Less than 48 hours after Iran breached Pakistan's airspace, Pakistan targeted terrorist hideouts in the Sistan-Baluchistan province of Iran. "Hideouts used by terrorist organisations, namely the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF)," were hit in an intelligence-based operation dubbed "Marg Bar Sarmachar," ARY News cited a statement released by the Pakistan military's media affairs division.

Pakistan denounced the violation of Pakistan's sovereignty as "completely unacceptable" and on Wednesday expelled the Iranian ambassador and recalled its envoy to Iran. Pakistan's caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, underscored that the January 16 attack conducted by Iran inside Pakistani territory was not only a serious breach of Pakistan's sovereignty but was also an egregious violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Expressing Pakistan's unreserved condemnation of the attack, Jilani added that the incident has caused serious damage to bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran. (ANI)

