Delay in elections now would be detrimental for Pakistan, says Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said postponing the upcoming elections will be damaging to the country, ARY News reported.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 09:41 IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said postponing the upcoming elections will be damaging to the country, ARY News reported. In an interview with a private news station, the former Pakistan Prime Minister stated that the PML-N has begun its election campaign and delaying elections now would be damaging to Pakistan and democracy; hence, the PML-N will reject any efforts to delay polls.

He claimed that the 13-party coalition administration rescued the country from economic default during its 16-month existence. Shehbaz stated that if the May 9 incidents had not occurred, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan would not have been imprisoned.

Last week, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif declared that the 'all-important' general elections on February 8 will determine Pakistan's fate, encouraging people to design the 'map of the future' after analysing the history, reported ARY News. Sharif stated that the PML-N has already begun its election campaign, led by the party's senior leaders--Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Hamza Shehbaz, ARY News reported.

He also regretted the ousting of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which he claimed slowed the country's prosperity. "The country was on the path to prosperity with Nawaz Sharif's commitment," he said, adding that everyone is aware of what transpired in 2017. Sharif also highlighted the "achievements" of the PML-N-led administration, including an end to loadshedding and the improvement of the agriculture sector.

Shehbaz called former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar 'a pawn', claiming that he was used to remove Nawaz Sharif's administration, halting the country's growth. "The country would have reached many milestones if Nawaz Sharif wasn't ousted," he said. (ANI)

